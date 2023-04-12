HP minister seeks Central approval for shooting range near Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh Public Works, Youth Services and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh pleaded with Union Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur for construction of a state-of-the-art shooting range at Katasani near Shimla.

During his meeting with the Union minister here on Wednesday, Vikramaditya Singh said the state government has finalised a site at Katasni, Shimla for setting up of the shooting range.

Vikramaditya Singh said the site was earlier selected for the construction of a multi-purpose sports stadium along with eight-lane 400 meter athletics track but was not found suitable for the said multi-purpose sports stadium.

“The state government has decided to put this site to construct a state-of-the art shooting range along with an indoor hall for boxing and another multi-purpose indoor sports hall,” he said adding that the proposed site was outstanding and could be developed as an International level shooting range.

“The shooting range fulfils various parameters such as 10 meter, 25 and 50 meter shooting ranges, shooting range hall for final competition, an indoor hall for boxing competitions and multiple indoor stadiums for different games,” he said.

Urging the Union minister to approve the proposal in-principle so that consultants can be hired to work-out the estimates and requirements of the proposed shooting range, he said that this project would boost the youth of the state in this field.

The Union minister assured every possible help to bring this project into a reality.