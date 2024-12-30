HP govt to spend Rs.1570 crore to revolutionize health sector

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on that the state government is going to revolutionize the healthcare sector with an estimated capital expenditure of Rs. 1570 crore to be spent on the procurement of state-of-art medical equipments and machineries to benefit the people of the state.

Annually 9.50 lakh patients are travelling out of the state for diagnostic and treatment ,resulting in a loss of Rs. 1350 crore of GDP per year, he informed.”This is a serious concern and the present state government is prioritizing to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the state to save the valuable money and time of the thousands of patients,” he said.

Sukhu further said that medical colleges are being upgraded with the facility of robotic surgery in Neurology, Oncology, orthopedics and other departments as this will reduce the workload of the doctors and would also benefit the patients receiving treatments. He said that the process for installing modern PET Scan and MRI machines in IGMC, Shimla and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, district Kangra is underway and this would be dedicated shortly.

The Chief Minister said that a Cancer Care Centre of Excellence would also be set up in Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur with ultramodern facilities with an estimated cost of Rs. 300 crore. He said that this facility would have state’s first cyclotron machine alongwith the facility of radiation and nuclear medicine therapy. This centre would have 150 dedicated beds for the cancer patients, he added.

Sukhu also directed to upgrade and strengthen the 69 healthcare facilities with enhanced level of care in the state by adding specialty beds and diagnostic capabilities in these hospitals.These health facilities will also be strengthened for secondary care, emergency services, equipment abilities and facility safety measures including fire fighting infrastructure and improvement in internal mobility, he stated.

He said that special focus would be laid to establish in-house laboratories for enhancement of diagnostic and treatment facilities at Zonal Hospitals, Regional Hospitals, District Hospitals and Community Health Centres.

Sukhu said that modular operation theatres would be established in Zonal Hospitals and Civil Hospitals under this plan.

These measures would go a long way in preventing the migration of patients to other States for diagnostic and treatments while boosting medical tourism in the state, he added.

The CM instructed the officers to accelerate the process of upgrading the healthcare facilities in the state and said that there is no dearth of money for this and the state government would provide additional funding if required.

He said that state government is committed to provide world class health care facilities to the people of the State at their doorsteps.