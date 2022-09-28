HP Cong accuses BJP of doing politics of polarization

Himachal Pradesh Congress unit president and MP Pratibha Singh has accused the BJP of sabotaging the opposition parties by doing the politics of polarization.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said that due to some people leaving the Congress, neither the party will be weakened, nor will there be any adverse effect on the morale of the workers.

Expressing surprise at the statement of State Congress Committee working president Harsh Mahajan’s decision for leaving the party and joining the BJP, she said that the Congress party had always given him full respect.

“It is very surprising that when the party needed him during the Assembly elections in the state, he has left the party,” she said, adding that former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had never kept any shortcoming in the honour and respect of Harsh Mahajan.

“The allegations made by him, saying that the Congress is being ruled by the mother and son both at the national and state level, is highly irresponsible and objectionable,” she said.

Harsh Mahajan has broken the trust of the Congress for which the people of the state will never forgive him, she maintained.

“The Congress had always asked him to contest elections, but he remained aloof despite the fact that he was given important responsibilities in the Congress government,” she asserted.

Pratibha Singh said that the Congress will fight the assembly elections with full strength. She exhorted the party workers to move forward with full morale so as to ensure that the Congress party forms the next government in the state.

She said that the people of the state will never forgive those who are trying to weaken the Congress by leaving the party and going to other parties.