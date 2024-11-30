HP college to be renamed after former CM Virbhadra Singh

Seema College Rorhu in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh will be named after former six-time Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh.This announcement was made by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during the annual function of Government College Seema, Rohru on Saturday.He also announced the starting of B.Ed. course in the College from the next academic session and assured to provide liberal financial assistance for the construction of the hostel and stated that the construction of a multipurpose building in the college would be started soon .

He dedicated projects worth Rs. 100.95 crore to the people of the Rohru assembly segment, in district Shimla. This includes Rs. 29.22 crore Ultra Modern Grading, State-of-Art Cold Atmosphere (CA) Store having the capacity to store 2031 metric tonne from the existing 700 MT, which will benefit the horticulturalists of the region immensely. The CM also inaugurated the Government Ayurvedic Hospital constructed with an outlay of Rs. 2.79 crore, the newly completed Chunjar-Katlah, Shalan, Melthi-Kupri water supply scheme completed at a cost of Rs. 3.92 crore and the drinking water scheme constructed for the Rohru rural area completed with an outlay of Rs. 5.03 crore.

He also performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of various road projects worth Rs. 51.74 crore for the area, which include the work of strengthening Podhar-Mandiyori-Karasa road, Seema Ratnari road, Samoli-Parsa road, Rohru-Arhal-Bashla road and Mehandli Ganasidhar road. He also laid the foundation stone of the hostel to be constructed in Seema College Rohru at a cost of Rs. 8.25 crore.

Sukhu alleged that the level of education continuously declined during the tenure of the previous BJP government as they opened 900 educational and health institutions without budgetary provision just for electoral gains. The state government is taking tough decisions in the public interest the positive results of which will be visible in near future soon. He said that new vocational courses would be started to ensure good education and better employment opportunities to the students. The state government is making efforts to prepare the youth for future challenges.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the state government was making dedicated efforts to strengthen the education sector. As many as 15 thousand posts of various categories has been approved in the education department to provide quality education. He said that road projects worth Rs. 1134 crore were also cleared during the Congress regime.