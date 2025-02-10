HP BJP unit to propagate Union Budget

Calling the Union Budget a historic one, the Himachal Pradesh BJP General Secretary Bihari Lal Sharma said that the Central government has taken care of all sections of the society. In a statement issued here on Monday, he said BJP will be propagating the budget from state to district and mandal level in the upcoming days.

“Party leaders from centre will be attending various programmes, where they will also be addressing press conferences regarding the Union Budget. Naresh Bansal, MP, will be present in Dharamshala. Similarly BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chug will be present in Mandi and Minister of State, Ravneet Singh Bittu, will be in Shimla for the coming programme on Union Budget, he said, adding that district level press conference and programmes will also be held at district headquarters.

Sharma said, “The budget identifies four key pillars to drive the nation’s economic momentum—agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports. These sectors will act as growth engines, fueled by targeted reforms and strategic government interventions.”

A new scheme targeting 500,000 first-time entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and women will provide term loans of up to Rs 20 million over the next 5 years, he said.

Additionally, the National Manufacturing Mission will drive the ‘Make in India’ initiative by integrating small, medium, and large industries into the global value chain, with a special focus on making India a global hub for toy manufacturing, he said.

The mission also has a mandate to focus on clean tech manufacturing for climate-friendly development and facilitating a future-ready workforce for in-demand jobs, he said.

“Focussed on the theme of “Sabka Vikas,” the Union Buget 2025-26 emphasizes the importance of investment in people, economy, and innovation as a significant engine on the journey to reach the goal of “Viksit Bharat.” Accordingly, to minimize the skill gap in the country by making quality education accessible, the Ministry of Education has been allocated Rs 1,28,650 crore, 6.22 per cent more than the budget estimate of 2024-2025,” said he.