‘How low will they stoop’: PM Modi targets INDIA bloc over Nitish Kumar’s birth control remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Opposition’s INDIA alliance over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s birth control remarks during a speech in Bihar assembly yesterday. Refering to Nitish Kumar’s remarks, PM Modi said that “a prominent INDIA bloc leader used indecent language and non of the alliance leader spoke against it.

“… a prominent leader of INDI alliance used indecent language in the Assembly shamelessly. Not a single INDI alliance leader is speaking (against) it. How low will they stoop… and bring shame to the country,” PM Modi said at a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nitish Kumar triggered a massive controversy while explaining the role of sex education among women for population control. Kumar went into details of an intercourse as he sought to explain how an educated woman can restraint her husband during the act.

Advertisement

“The husband’s acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him by asking… this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down…Earlier it (fertility rate) was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And, soon we will reach 2,” Kumar had explained.

Soon after his remarks, the BJP accused Nitish Kumar of using derogatory and cheap language in the assembly and demanded “unequivocal apology” from the JDU leader.

Nobody has ever seen an obscene leader like Nitish Kumar in Indian politics. It seems that Nitish Babu’s mind is infested with the insect of “B” grade adult films. There should be a public ban on his double-meaning dialogues. It seems he is influenced by his company!,” Bihar BJP wrote on X, while sharing the video of his speech.

Following widespread condemnation, the Bihar CM today issued an apology, saying he didn’t intend to offend anyone and all he wanted was to emphasize on the need for education among women.

“I apologise if I have hurt anybody. It was not intended to hurt anybody. I have always maintained that education is necessary for population control. I have also stood for women empowerment and women’s development,” the Bihar CM told reporters outside the state assembly.