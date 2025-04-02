How bike taxi ban will affect the people of Bengaluru?

Bengaluru’s commuters are set to face more challenges as the Karnataka High Court has ordered a ban on bike taxi services. The ruling, issued on April 2, gives aggregators six weeks to shut down operations while the state government drafts new regulations over the next three months.

This decision comes at a time when Metro fares in the city have increased by up to 71%, and BMTC bus fares have gone up by 15%. With public transport costs rising, many who relied on bike taxis for affordable rides will now have to rethink their daily commute.

Rapido, one of the leading bike taxi operators, expressed concerns about the impact on its drivers. A company spokesperson stated to the media, “We are assessing legal options and will decide our next steps once the detailed order is available.” Other major players like Ola and Uber have not yet commented on the ruling.

Interestingly, Karnataka had once embraced bike taxis, launching an electric bike taxi policy in 2021. However, under pressure from auto-rickshaw unions, the state withdrew the policy in March 2024.

The ban has been welcomed by auto and taxi unions, who have long opposed bike taxis, arguing that they undercut their business. However, for many commuters, this move is yet another hit to their wallets.

Auto fares are also expected to rise soon, with drivers demanding an increase in the minimum fare from ₹30 to ₹40 for the first 2 km and from ₹15 to ₹20 per additional km. This comes on top of a recent ₹2 hike in diesel prices in Karnataka, bringing the cost per litre to ₹90.90.

Bike taxis have faced resistance across India due to regulatory roadblocks and opposition from traditional transport operators.

Rapido first introduced bike taxis in Bengaluru in 2015, but their legal status has remained uncertain. Other states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Assam, have also imposed bans on the use of private two-wheelers for commercial purposes.

Several early entrants in the sector, such as HeyTaxi, Baxi, Bikxie, and M-Taxi, were forced to shut down or scale back due to similar challenges.