House of ‘terrorist’ allegedly shot a Kashmiri Pandit attached

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have initiated action against a man who allegedly killed a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian of South Kashmir on Tuesday morning by attaching his house.

The alleged terrorist and his aides opened fired on two local Kashmiri Pandits killing one Sunil Kumar, and seriously injuring his brother namely Pitambar alias Pinto. Pinto was admitted to Srinagar’s Military Hospital, where he is being treated.

According to a police source, the process to attach the property of the ‘terrorist’, Adil Wani, has been initiated after the incident and his kin involved in the crime has been arrested.

Meanwhile, residents of the village, including local Muslims, took out a procession against the killing.

In another incident, on specific information, the security forces launched a Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) in Kutpora, Shopian, in the early morning of Wednesday. During the operation, terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. After escaping the deadly attack, the search party also retaliated. However, taking the advantage of the darkness, the terrorists escaped.

Later, the police and the security forces carried out the search operation and busted a hideout of terrorist inside a house. While searching, arms and ammunition were recovered.

The Srinagar police said that in the light of investigations into usage of vehicles for transport by the terrorists, owners of the vehicle including two wheelers have been asked to install high security number plate (HSNP).

The number plate should be installed on both front and rear of their vehicles as mandated by Motor Vehicle Act. Non-compliance will lead to legal action including seizure of the vehicle.

It has also been notified that, the person, whoever is selling, renting or providing vehicles, has also been asked to verify credentials of the buyers or the users from the nearest police station before handing them the vehicle.