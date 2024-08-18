House of firing accused razed ot the ground in MP

The police and district administration officials on Sunday bulldozed the house of a man accused of firing on a Revenue Department team that had gone to remove an encroachment in Indore on 14 August.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh ordered the action against accused Suresh Patel, who, along with three more accomplices including Jaideep alias Bhura, Pradeep and Jai Kumar Sharma, had opened fire on a team of revenue officials that had gone to get an encroachment removed from a piece of land owned by the Aurobindo Hospital in the Banganga area of Indore in the afternoon of 14 August.

Acting on the Collector’s orders, the team reached the house of Suresh Patel at around 5 AM today. The accused had allegedly constructed some part of his house on an encroachment and the officials ran a bulldozer on the encroached portion of the house located in Bhanwarasala area of the city.

According to the Collector, all the four accused have been booked under the NSA and three have been arrested while Suresh Patel is still at large.