Hopeful of ‘positive outcome’: MEA on appeal against death sentences of ex-naval officers in Qatar

The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it is hoping for a “positive outcome” on its appeal against the death sentences given to eight former naval officers in Qatar and reassured all the legal and consular assistance.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said,”This is a sensitive case and the case is currently in a legal process there. As we have mentioned, an appeal has been filed in Qatar’s Court of Appeal.

Without providing much details about India’s efforts to secure the release of the ex-navy men, Bagchi said that the appeal process is underway and New Delhi is hoping for “a positive outcome”.

Advertisement

Bagchi further added that Indian authorities are engaged with their Qatari counterparts on the matter.

“We are also engaged with the Qatari authorities on the matter, and we will continue to extend all legal and consular assistance,” he said.

The MEA spokesperson also urged everyone not to speculate given the sensitive nature of the case.

“I would again urge everyone not to engage in speculation considering the sensitive nature of the case, as well as the fact that the judgement in the entire process has been made confidential by the Qatari side,” he added.

Earlier last month, a Qatari court had awarded death sentences to the eight former naval officers following a secret hearing. The decision shocked India and the country filed an appeal against the judgement of Qatar’s Court of First Instance before the Court of Appeal.

If rejected, India will be given one more chance to file another appeal against the judgment before the Court of Cassation, the highest court in the Qatar.

Besides the appeal, India is also believed to be exploring another option under the 2015 agreement between the two countries that allow transfer of convicted prisoners so that they can complete their sentence in their respective home countries.