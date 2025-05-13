Hooch tragedy claims at least 15 lives in Amritsar, many hospitalised

At least 15 people lost their lives, and many others were hospitalised after they consumed spurious liquor in Amritsar. According to police, the majority of the victims were from villages such as Bhangali Kalan, Thariewal, Sangha, and Marari Kalan under Majitha block in Amritsar district of Punjab.

As per the District Administration, those critically ill have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Amritsar.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney took stock of the situation by visiting the hospital. Police said, as reported in a section of media, they procured the spurious liquor from a single source on Sunday evening.

A spokesperson of the Punjab Government said that two FIRs have been registered and the main suppliers identified as Prabhjit Singh and Sahib Singh, were arrested from Rajasansi. Four other accused have also been nabbed, while investigating teams are probing other states to apprehend firms supplying the illicit liquor.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, said that four local suppliers arrested yesterday revealed the name of a liquor supplier as Prabhjit.

“We received information around 9:30 pm last night that people here have started dying after consuming spurious liquor. We took action immediately and rounded up four people. We arrested the main supplier, Prabhjit Singh. We interrogated him and found out about the kingpin supplier, Sahab Singh,” he said.

Police said that Sahib Singh obtained 50 litres of methanol, which was diluted to make 120 litres. “This was sold to the four local suppliers. We have invoked stringent sections of the law against the six arrested persons. FIRs have been registered under 105 BNS,” Singh told a news agency.

he SSP said, ”We aim to bust the entire distribution network. The Civil Administration and we are going door to door to find out more people who have consumed this, to avoid further casualties and save people.”

Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, accusing its MLAs of being involved in the illicit trade.

Badal wrote on X: “Deeply pained by the loss of precious lives (14 reported so far) in the tragic hooch incident that took place across five villages in Majitha, Amritsar. This is a man-made tragedy and a state-sponsored disaster. The @AamAadmiParty govt has blood on its hands, as ruling party MLAs and leaders are directly involved in this illicit trade.”

He added: “This is Punjab’s fourth hooch tragedy in three years, with similar tragedies occurring under the previous Congress government as well. Illegal distilleries are flourishing, and innocent lives are being snuffed out. Where are your task forces, @BhagwantMann? This exposes the hollowness of your “Yudh Nashian Virudh” slogan. Your inaction is criminal. You have no right to remain in office if you cannot curb this menace.”

Badal further wrote: “While expressing condolences to the victims’ families, I demand substantial compensation for each family without delay. I also pray for the speedy recovery of all those hospitalised. The government must ensure they receive the best treatment and bear the cost of the same.”

Five years ago, Punjab was hit by a major hooch tragedy in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur districts, in which about 130 people died and around 12 lost their vision after consuming spurious liquor. As many as 80 deaths were reported in the Tarn Taran district alone.