Hong Kong bans MDH, Everest over cancer-causing spices; India takes note

Popular Indian spice brands MDH and Everest have come under the radar of food regulators in Hong Kong and Singapore over the presence of carcinogenic ingredients in some of their products.

According to sources, the Centre has ordered to collect samples of spices from all manufacturing units in the country.

“All the food commissioners of the country have been alerted. The process of collecting samples of spices has been started. The order has been given. In three to four days, samples will be collected from all the spice manufacturing units of the country,” a senior official said.

Advertisement

“Not just MDH and Everest, samples will be taken from all the spice manufacturing companies. The report will come from the lab in about 20 days,” he said.

Hong Kong’s Centre for Food Safety (CFS) announced on April 5 that it detected ethylene oxide, a pesticide classified as a carcinogen, in three MDH products – Madras Curry Powder, Mixed Masala Powder, and Sambhar Masala – and Everest’s Fish Curry Masala, media reports said.

Ethylene oxide has been classified as a ‘Group 1 carcinogen’ by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) also ordered a recall of Everest’s Fish Curry Masala due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels “exceeding the permissible limit”. The SFA posted a release on its website on April 18 that said it “has directed the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd., to recall the products. The recall is ongoing.”

The CFS said it collected samples of the four products under its routine food surveillance programme and found the presence of ethylene oxide, which is unsuitable for human consumption.

“According to the Pesticide Residues in Food Regulation (Cap. 132CM), a food for human consumption containing pesticide residue may only be sold if consumption of the food is not dangerous or prejudicial to health,” CFS report said.

The regulator also indicated that appropriate action may be taken.

While SFA clarified there is no immediate risk from low levels of ethylene oxide, prolonged consumption could pose health risks due to the chemical’s carcinogenic properties.

Both MDH and Everest Foods are yet to comment on the allegations.

There is a ban on using ethylene oxide in food items in India.

The Union government has appealed to the Spices Board, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to spread awareness that no harmful elements should be added to the products.