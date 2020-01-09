Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik are scheduled to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs on January 13 over rising crimes in Delhi, according to details available with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Sources said the duo will also be quizzed on the recent violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University when masked men attacked students and teachers and damaged property. The panel is chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Authorities deployed riot police at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 6 after a rampage by masked assailants which according to JNU Student Union belonged to RSS-affiliated ABVP, sparked nationwide protests. JNUSU has also alleged that Delhi Police remained at the gate for hours while the goons vandalised the university and attacked students and teachers in the university.

Delhi Police were complicit in #JNUTerrorAttack on 5th January, remaining at the gate for hours, to give free rein to the attackers from outside, on orders of the VC, essentially safeguarding them.

Who controls Delhi Police? Connect the dots@AmitShahOffice must answer#VCHatao — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 9, 2020

When students tried to contact the Proctor, Rector or the Vice Chancellor, all their phone were switched off at the very same time. It was later known that they filed an FIR against the attacked students while the attack was in full swing inside Campus.#RemoveJNUVC#FeesMustFall — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 8, 2020

The students have also demanded that Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar should resign and have accused him of being involved in the attack, since students were protesting against the fee hike.

The attack on students and teachers at JNU came as a new challenge to the government that has been battling to put the lid on weeks of protests against a contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.