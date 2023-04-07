Home Minister Shah slams Opposition

Holding the opposition and the Congress responsible for the disruption in the Parliament, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said for the first time after independence, the leaders of the opposition did not allow the budget session to run.

“Parliament ended only yesterday. It had never happened in the history after independence that the Parliament ended without discussing the budget of the country. Opposition leaders did not allow the House to function,” he charged.

“Court had punished Rahul and he lost his membership.But these Congressmen wearing black clothes brought Parliament to a standstill, which is the black day for democracy,” he claimed.

Attacking the Congress, Shah said ,” Rahul baba, not democracy, your family is in danger. Modi ended familyism, ended appeasement. That’s why you are scared”. He further taunted Rahul Gandhi by saying, “who defamed India in the foreign country and it is Rahul baba who defames India abroad. Can any Indian do this? No one thinks such . We all should follow the law”.

Shah along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other state ministers were present here on Friday to inaugurate thr Kaushambi Mahatsov along with inaugurating several development projects. He said that SP, BSP and Congress did not want Article 370 to be removed from Kashmir. ” But with the will power of BJP and Modi ji, this task became easy and now there is peace and tranquility there,” he claimed.

“Be it Sonia ji, Rahul ji or anyone else, Modi ji has been made stronger and fed the lotus in the mud of abuses. They say that democracy is in danger. But actually Democracy is not in danger but your family is in danger. These people have only think democracy of casteism, familyism and appeasement,” he charged the Gandhi family.

Claiming that in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP will win more than 300 seats in ghe country, he said from the year 2014 till now, the people of UP have outrightly rejected the oppisition and supported the BJP. ” In the battle of 2024, every seat of Purvanchal, Madhyanchal, Pachimanchal and Bundelkhand has to be painted saffron,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that all the districts of the state are getting full cooperation of the double engine government.

“Kaushambi has been one of the 16 places where Lord Shri Ram had spent a night . Ma Sheetla’s dham makes whole India proud. Allahabadi guava is actually from Kaushambi. The upcoming Ganga Expressway, the distance from Meerut to Prayagraj will be covered in just eight hours. This will prove to be a milestone in the future”.

Yogi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 80 crore people are getting food grains for free in India for the last 3 years and on the other hand there is a shortage of bread inside Pakistan. Today the world is looking towards India to see how governments should be run.