Home Minister says Thank You, Prime Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Cabinet decision for increasing the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane farmers.

In a series of tweets, Shah said the Modi Government had taken many steps from time to time for the prosperity and welfare of farmers.

Reiterating the same resolve, the Cabinet on Wednesday decided to raise the highest ever FRP price of sugarcane to Rs 290 per quintal for sugarcane farmers.

“I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this decision,” the Home Minister said.