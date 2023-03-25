Home Minister Amit Shah castigates Congress

Sounding the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poll bugle for the year-end State Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today launched a scathing attack on the Congress at former MP CM Kamal Nath’s bastion Chhindwara.

He said the Congress never did anything for the uplift of the poor and backward classes but it is only the BJP that is fully dedicated to the benefit and development of the tribals, backward sections and poor of India.

Addressing a huge gathering during the ‘Mahavijay Udghosh Jansabha’ at the Police Ground in Chhindwara this afternoon, Shah castigated Kamal Nath and the Congress for making false promises over the past many years.

He said that Nath got a chance to serve the state when he became the CM in 2018, but he only indulged in blatant corruption. Shah said Nath only talked but did nothing and destroyed the ethos of MP through unbridled corruption.

He asserted that by appointing Draupadi Murmu the President of India, PM Narendra Modi has done what the Congress never did for the backward classes.

Shah called upon the people present to take a pledge today that they would ensure victory of the BJP on all seven seats of the State Assembly from the Chhindwara region this year and also the victory of the BJP on the Lok Sabha seat of Chhindwara in 2024.

He also asked people to vow that they would again make Narendra Modi the PM of India with a huge majority in the 2024 union parliamentary elections. Chhindwara is a strong bastion of Congress and BJP has never won from this Lok Sabha seat since 1952.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP BJP President V D Sharma, BJP MP in-charge Murlidhar Rao, MP Home minister Narottam Mishra and other leaders were also present.