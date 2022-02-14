Homage paid to 40 CRPF martyrs at ‘ground zero’ in Pulwama

Tributes were paid on their third anniversary on Monday to the 40 CRPF personnel at the ‘ground zero’ at Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama where they were martyred on this day in 2019 in a car bomb attack by Pakistan backed terrorists.

A memorial has been built at Lethpora in memory of the troops who made the supreme sacrifice.

Daljit Chawdhary, additional director general, CRPF J&K zone, led the wreath-laying ceremony in memory of the martyrs.

MS Bhatia, Inspector General (operations), and all ranks of CRPF paid homage at the Martyrs Memorial.

J&K Police IGP Vijay Kumar also laid a wreath at the memorial.

40 CRPF personnel were martyred when their convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit at Lethpora in Pulwama.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted; “Humble tributes to the brave martyrs of 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever be grateful to our brave soldiers of @crpfindia and their families. We are firmly resolved to eliminate the menace of terrorism”.

BJP leader Devender Singh Rana while paying homage to the martyrs, tweeted; “Fight together to crush terrorism. Nation salutes the #CRPF brave hearts who laid their lives in the line of duty #PulwamaAttack. Nation has not forgotten their sacrifices and will never forgive the perpetrators. Terrorism has no place in a civilised society.

J&K Apni Party’s Provincial President Jammu, Manjit Singh paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama attack.

The Martyrs who laid their lives for defence of country will always be remembered, he said.