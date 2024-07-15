HM Shah to chair Narco-Coordination Centre meet on Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the seventh Apex Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) here on Thursday.

He will launch on the occasion the National Narcotics Helpline ‘MANAS’ (Madak padarth Nisedh Asuchna Kendra) and inaugurate the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Office at Srinagar.

Mr Shah will also release NCB ‘Annual Report 2023’ and Compendium on ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’. The meeting is aimed at co-ordinating and synergizing the efforts of various central and state government agencies involved in countering drug trafficking and abuse in India.

The government has adopted a ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ against drug trafficking to curb the menace of drugs. The Ministry of Home Affairs will achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of a drug-free India by 2047 through a three-point strategy.

This includes strengthening of institutional structure, coordination among all narco agencies and extensive public awareness campaigns.

As part of this strategy, a number of steps have been taken which include NCORD meetings of all stakeholders at all levels of the four-tier system on a regular basis. A dedicated centralized NCORD Portal has been launched for sharing of activities and best practices.

A Joint Coordination Committee for coordination on operational matters of specific large cases, which have connections with other crimes and international ramifications has been formed. A dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has been established in each State and Union Territory..

Besides, a high priority has been given to Drug Disposal drive; a NIDAAN Portal for Narco offenders has been launched; canine squads have been created for drug detection; forensic capabilities have been strengthened; Special NDPS Courts and Fast Track Courts have been set up and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) has been launched for generating Awareness against drug Abuse.

The NCORD mechanism was formed in 2016 for better coordination between states and the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has been further strengthened through a four-tier system in 2019.

It has an Apex Level NCORD Committee, which is headed by the Union Home Secretary, with an Executive Level NCORD Committee, which is headed by the Special Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs; and State Level NCORD Committees headed by Chief Secretaries. The District Level NCORD Committees are headed by District Magistrates.