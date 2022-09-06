Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, two civilians killed in Kashmir encounter

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists: Two terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit involved in the killing of an Army soldier and two civilians were on Tuesday eliminated in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

ADGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar informed that the deceased terrorists have been identified as Danish Bhat alias Kokab Duree and Basharat Nabi, both are said to be involved in the killing of one Territorial Army (TA) personnel Saleem on 9 April 2021 and two civilians on 29 May 2021 in Jablipora.

The encounter started at the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag where security forces cordoned the locality following inputs about their presence. Terrorists opened fire at the security forces triggering the encounter.

Meanwhile, the body of Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, 30, a resident of Hanjan, Rajpura Pulwama, was found in an orchard in Shopian in suspicious condition with a bullet injury.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the killing occurred due to a group rivalry between terrorist groups. Investigation of cases is vigorously going on in a very professional manner and those terrorists involved in the crime will be identified soon and dealt with strictly under law, said police.

The deceased’s one brother Ashiq Nengroo is an active terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit and is presently in Pakistan, second brother terrorist Abbas Negroo was killed in an encounter in 2014, and the third brother terrorist Reyaz Negroo is presently lodged in a prison in a terror attack case, police added.