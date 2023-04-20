Hit by Vande Bharat, ox knocks down old man dead in Alwar

In a bizarre accident, a bullock (ox), hit and blown away by the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train, knocked down an old man to death near Alwar railway station last night.

The accident took place when the train from Delhi to Ajmer via Jaipur smashed the bullock, which also died on the spot after falling on the man about 30 meters away, a senior cop of the Aravali Vihar Thana in Alwar city told SNS when contacted.

82-year-old Shiv Dayal Sharma, the retired railway employee from the electric department, was rushed to a private hospital where he was referred to a government hospital. Unfortunately, at the government hospital he was declared dead, Om Prakash, an Investigating Officer (ASI) said.

The deceased, who lived with his family barely 50 metres away from the railway tracks, had gone to pee in the bushes when he was hit and died by the bullock.

A case under section 174 of CrPc for death due to unknown or known reasons was registered with the Aravali Vihar police station, and the body was handed over to the family after postmortem today, the ASI said.

When contacted, the GRP-Alwar said the accident occurred before 8:30 pm and the case belonged to the civil police.

However, Chief Public Relation Officer of the North Western Railway here Captain Shashi said the railway was not aware of any such mishap, nor the Vande Bharat Express staff reported any such incident to NWR.

The new train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on April 12 at a mega event at Jaipur Railway Station