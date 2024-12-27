‘History will be kinder to me’: Dr. Singh’s famous remark at his last press conference as PM

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s 14th Prime Minister, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night, had once given a strong reply to criticism about his leadership as the prime minister, saying history would judge him fairly.

Making this statement during his final press conference as the prime minister on January 3, 2014, Dr. Singh, while responding to a media query, asserted that his leadership was not weak. He said, “I honestly believe history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or, for that matter, the Opposition parties in Parliament.”

“I cannot divulge all that transpires in the Cabinet system of government. Given the circumstances and the pressures of a coalition polity, I have done the best I could under the conditions at hand,” Dr Singh added.

At that time, the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-II government was grappling with serious allegations of corruption across various ministries. These allegations were one of the key factors behind the Congress’ defeat in the 2014 general elections, which led to the rise of Narendra Modi and the BJP to power.

Dr. Singh’s remark, “I honestly believe history will be kinder to me..”, has resurfaced many times across social media in the decade that followed. Before becoming the Prime Minister, the veteran Congress leader had served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and played a pivotal role in India’s economic reforms as Finance Minister under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

On Thursday, at the age of 92, Dr. Singh passed away after battling health issues for some time. The AIIMS hospital issued a statement revealing that he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments. His condition worsened at home, where resuscitative measures were initiated immediately. Despite efforts to revive him at AIIMS, he was declared dead at 9:51 PM. Expressing grief over the demise of Dr. Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a post on X said, “Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji! ” “With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policy of Economic Liberalisation and Rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a Middle Class in India and lifting crores out of poverty,” he further said in the post.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other prominent leaders visited the residence of the late Dr. Manmohan Singh to pay their respects and offer condolences to his family. PM Modi expressed his deep sorrow and praised Dr. Singh’s immense contribution to the nation’s progress. “Dr. Manmohan Singh’s vision and integrity as a leader will forever remain etched in India’s history,” PM Modi said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his last respects, calling Dr. Singh a statesman and a distinguished economist who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s modern economic policies.

The Central government announced a seven-day period of national mourning until January 1, 2025, to honour the legacy of Dr Singh. A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs directed all states and Union Territories to lower the national flag to half-mast during this period and cancel all official entertainment programmes.