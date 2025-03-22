“Historic day,” says MK Stalin as Opposition CMs gather in Chennai for delimitation meeting

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday termed the Joint Action Committee meeting on delimitation a “historic day” to safeguard India’s federal structure as Chief Ministers from several Opposition states gathered in Chennai to discuss the issue.

“Today will be etched in history as the day when states that have contributed to our nation’s development came together to safeguard its federal structure by ensuring #FairDelimitation. I warmly welcome all Chief Ministers and political leaders to this meeting, united in our commitment to #FairDelimitation,” Stalin said.

Chief Ministers and political leaders of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab Saturday arrived in Chennai to attend the Fair Delimitation meeting hosted by the Tamil Nadu CM.

Earlier on Friday, Stalin resolved to achieve fair delimitation, stating that what started as an initiative by Tamil Nadu has now grown into a national movement.

“Building on this historic unity, our MPs and Ministers actively engaged with leaders from other affected states, strengthening our collective resolve. What started as Tamil Nadu’s initiative has now grown into a national movement, with states across India joining hands to demand fair representation,” said Stalin.

The Tamil Nadu CM further remarked: “This is a defining moment in our collective journey. This is more than a meeting—it is the beginning of a movement that will shape the future of our country.

Meanwhile, the BJP staged a black flag protest, accusing Stalin of welcoming alliance partners who they claim have betrayed Tamil Nadu’s farmers in the Cauvery and Mullai Periyar issue and accused them of turning Tamil Nadu into a dumping gorund for Kerala’s medical waste.

“Brothers & sisters of @BJP4Tamilnadu across TN are staging a protest in front of their houses, holding black flags condemning Thiru @mkstalin avl for his red carpet welcome to his I.N.D.I. alliance partners who are continuously betraying

TN farmers in the Cauvery & Mullai Periyar issue, exploiting the natural resources of our state and turning the border districts of TN into a dumping ground for medical waste from Kerala,” the Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said in a statement.