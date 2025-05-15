Hinglaj Mata Temple symbolises deep cultural roots of Hindus in Balochistan, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday described the Hinglaj Mata Temple in Balochistan as a profound symbol of Hindu cultural and spiritual heritage, asserting that the sacred shrine serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted presence of Sanatan Dharma beyond India’s present borders.

Sarma said, “Hinglaj Mata Temple, nestled in Pakistan’s Balochistan region, is not just a pilgrimage site—it is a testimony to our civilisational continuity. It proves that Hinduism’s sacred geography extends far beyond the political lines drawn in 1947.”

Advertisement

The Hinglaj Mata Temple—also known locally as Nani Mandir—is one of Hinduism’s 51 revered Shakti Peethas, believed to mark the spots where the body parts of Goddess Sati fell.

Advertisement

Located deep within the Hingol National Park in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, the temple is associated with the spot where Sati’s head is believed to have fallen, making it one of the holiest sites in the Shakta tradition.

Chief Minister Sarma also highlighted the unique syncretism surrounding the temple. “The temple is not only sacred to Hindus. Local Baloch communities deeply revere the deity, calling her ‘Nani’. This is an example of the spiritual harmony that once defined the Indian subcontinent,” he said.

Indeed, many Baloch tribes consider the goddess a protective figure and often participate in rituals or assist pilgrims. The shared reverence at the site represents a rare oasis of interfaith solidarity in a region otherwise marked by sectarian divides.