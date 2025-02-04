Hindus and Buddhists are branches of the same banyan tree: CM Yogi

Asserting that Hindus and Buddhists are the branches of the same banyan tree, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that if the two come together on a common platform, they would form the strongest banyan tree in the world, providing protection and unity to all.

Inaugurating the Buddhist Mahakumbh Yatra during his visit to Prayagraj, the chief minister praised the coming together of different traditions on a single platform, calling it a commendable initiative. After the event, he showered flowers on Buddhist saints and scholars.

The chief minister emphasised that Lord Buddha’s teachings of compassion and friendship continue to guide the world. “As long as India exists, his teachings will endure,” he added, pointing out that while some forces attempt to divide India, events like these have left anti-India elements restless.

He further stated that such forces are spreading propaganda through various means, but truth remains unshaken. Quoting Lord Buddha, he said, “Truth is to be experienced; it is difficult to express it in words.” This truth, he added, is being witnessed by millions of saints and devotees gathered at the event.

The chief minister stated that while Mahakumbh is spreading a message of unity, there are some who oppose such events. He highlighted how 38 crore devotees have gathered at Prayagraj Mahakumbh, taking a sacred dip, and how India’s presence has resonated globally. “Such events have left anti-India elements restless,” he remarked.

He further emphasised that Mahakumbh is the greatest platform to promote unity and self-realisation, and its message should reach the entire world. “I am glad that you have come here, witnessed the Mahakumbh, and by taking a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, you will carry forward this message of unity to every village and every home,” he said.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara, Indresh Ji from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and saints associated with Buddhism were present on the occasion.