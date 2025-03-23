Himachali professor appointed academic adviser in Australia

Prof Yashwant Singh, who hails from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed as an academic adviser to Leaders Institute and Australian Agribusiness Institute in Brisbane and Sydney.

Leaders Institute has acknowledged and commended Prof Singh, Registrar at the Central University of Jammu, for his contributions to developing the master’s programme. The institute has also appreciated his constructive consultation and looks forward to collaborating with him on developing high-calibre, future-focused programmes.

Advertisement

Prof Singh, an academic in Computer Science and IT, comes from the remote village of Shangli, Tehsil-Kupvi, in Shimla. The village, located 6 kilometres from Kupvi, has limited access to basic amenities and educational facilities. Despite these challenges, Prof Singh’s determination and hard work propelled him to excel academically and professionally.

Advertisement

Born into a modest family with four elder sisters and one younger brother, Prof Singh faced significant obstacles in his upbringing. His father, a primary school teacher who later retired as a Block Primary Education Officer, instilled in him the values of education despite limited resources.

He walked 5 kilometres daily to attend Government Primary School Charoli (Bagi) and later continued his middle school education at Government Senior Secondary School Kupvi. He later obtained a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in Computer Science and Engineering from Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology (SLIET), Longowal, Punjab.

Prof Singh pursued a Ph.D. in Computer Science at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, becoming the first Ph.D. graduate in Computer Science from the university—an achievement that underscored his academic perseverance.

In 2017, he joined the Central University of Jammu as an Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science and IT. By 2020, at just 39 years of age, he attained the position of full professor.

He has published over 150 research papers in reputed journals, conferences, and book chapters. He has edited 12 books, guided 7 Ph.D. scholars, and supervised 31 M.Tech dissertations. His h-index is 28, with more than 3,000 citations. He has also successfully executed research projects worth over Rs 10 crore.