Himachal verifies 99.84% family members on e-Parivar

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed that 99.84 per cent of family members have been successfully verified on the E-Parivar register, making governance more accessible, efficient, and transparent for every citizen.

Out of a total of 75,18,296 family members, 75,05,913 have been verified under this initiative, he added.

He said that the E-Parivar system is an online platform designed to manage family records at the Gram Panchayat level. Each Panchayat Secretary has been provided with secure login credentials to enter and update family data within their respective panchayats.

The system was made mandatory from April 27, 2024 to ensure accuracy and efficiency.

The Chief Minister emphasised that E-Parivar is a crucial step towards digitising family records, facilitating the seamless addition of new families and modifications to existing records. Additionally, the process of mapping family details with ration cards is currently in progress to enhance service delivery.

Sukhu said that E-Parivar also facilitates various online services, including issuing Parivar Nakal, marriage certificates, and BPL certificates through the E-Parivar and E-District portals.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to leveraging modern technology for efficient governance. He said that all departments have been instructed to integrate digital solutions to enhance service delivery, improve transparency, and create a more citizen-centric ecosystem.

He added that the initiative aims to save time, resources, and effort by reducing paperwork and streamlining processes, ensuring that government services reach people at their doorstep.

The Chief Minister said, “The E-Parivar initiative is a testament to the state government’s vision of a digitally empowered Himachal Pradesh, making governance more accessible, efficient, and transparent for every citizen.”