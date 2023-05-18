Himachal to reform HRTC to curb financial losses: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government would bring reforms in the state-owned Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) in order to bring it out of financial losses.

He was presiding over a meeting of the transport department here on Wednesday late evening.

The Chief Minister emphasized that these reforms would lead to making HRTC self-reliant and provide improved financial resources, ensuring timely payment of salaries and pensions to its employees and pensioners.

As part of the reforms process, the State Government will initiate recruitment to fill up vacant posts of drivers and conductors in HRTC, aiming to enhance efficiency and provide better services to the people of the state, he added.

“HRTC is, in a phased manner, transitioning from diesel buses to electric buses (e-buses). The current fleet already includes 95 electric buses and this number would be further increased in the near future,” stated the Chief Minister.

He said that plans are underway to purchase 75 Type-1 e-buses, with tenders already issued and the letter of award (LOA) expected to be issued by next month.

The routes for these 75 e-buses have been identified, and efforts are being made to develop the necessary infrastructure, including charging stations and that furthermore, HRTC has also identified routes to replace 225 diesel buses with Type-2 e-buses, he added.

Sukhu said that the state government had presented a green budget and was committed to transforming Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state by 31 March 2026.

The state aims to become a model for e-vehicles and six green corridors were being established.

Encouraging the use of e-vehicles was part of the government’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions, he added.

During the meeting, the construction of the proposed bus port in Hamirpur was also reviewed.

The Chief Minister announced that it would be constructed by the Himachal Pradesh Bus Stand Management and Development Authority (HPBSMDA) within the next two years.

Additionally, land has been identified for the construction of an e-bus depot at Nadaun in the Hamirpur district, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri expressed his support for the efforts towards reform and emphasized the commitment of HRTC to fulfilling its social responsibilities. He also provided suggestions for the improvement of the functioning of HRTC.