Himachal to emerge as leading hub for water- based recreational activities: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government is promoting water sports activities in a big way.

“This initiative aims to boost tourism and leverage the water bodies to position Himachal Pradesh as premier destination for water-based recreational activities, attracting both domestic and international tourists,” said the CM here on Friday. He said that the trial to operate cruises in Govind Sagar lake in Bilaspur has begun with a plan to make these activities available to the tourists by this October-end.

Also, the state government is also contemplating to introduce heli taxi services from Bilaspur to Manali or Kullu to cater the high-end tourists looking for unique travel experiences, he added. “The water sports activities in Govind Sagar lake at Androuli in Una district are also on the horizon. The tenders for commencing water sports activities in Govind Sagar Lake in Una district have also been floated and expected to be awarded by this month-end,” he said, adding that a target has been set to launch adventure sports, including water sports activities, paragliding and other allied activities by the end this year.

He further said that Govind Sagar Lake Carnival would be held at Androuli to formally launch these adventure activities shortly. Sukhu said, “Himachal Pradesh is blessed with stunning landscapes and we also have man-made and natural water bodies. These attributes make the state an ideal destination for the tourists to explore the natural beauty and the state government is capitalizing on this potential to promote tourism and bring economic benefits to the people of the state.”

Efforts were also underway to start adventure sports activities in Kangra district as well and permission has been secured for commencing water sports activities in Pong Dam at Matiyal in Fatehpur assembly constituency and Nangal Chowk area of Jaswan Pragpur assembly segment, he informed, adding, the tourism department plans to start operations of Shikara rides, cruise floating restaurants, house boats, and other soft water sports activities by June, 2025,he added. The commencement of adventure sports activities in Pong Dam aims to attract more tourists in Kangra district.

“The present state government has taken numerous initiatives to promote tourism in the state and we are expecting to receive around 2 crore tourists in this calendar year,’ informed the Chief Minister.

The tourism sector is instrumental in providing employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth of the state and this sector is also crucial for the economy of the state, hence the state government has accorded top priority to ramp up the tourism infrastructure to make the experiences of the tourists memorable, said Sukhu.