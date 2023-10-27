Himachal scholarship scam: CBI files 2 supplementary chargesheets

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two separate supplementary chargesheets in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh.

A CBI spokesperson on Friday said that the chargesheets have been filed before the competent court against 10 accused, including private persons, directors of the educational institutions, employees and officials of Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Government of Himachal Pradesh respectively.

The CBI had registered the instant case on 7 May against unknown persons on the request of Himachal Pradesh Government and had taken over the investigation on 16 November, 2018, earlier registered at Police Station East Shimla on the allegations of misappropriation of scholarship claims of approximately Rs 266 crore.

Advertisement

It was further alleged that the said educational institutions had claimed false scholarship or fee reimbursements in the name of SC, ST and OBC students from the Education Department of Himachal Pradesh in conspiracy with the concerned officials of the Directorate of Higher Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh and misappropriated huge funds of the government.

As many as 28 institutions were identified which had claimed approximately 90 per cent of the total scholarship amount.

“Searches were earlier conducted at around 30 places in the premises of certain persons and others which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. 19 accused including Chairman,Vice-Chairman, Directors, employees of the Educational Institutes, bank officials and officials of Directorate of Higher Education, government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla were arrested,” said the spokesperson.

After investigation, the CBI had earlier filed 8 chargesheets in the matter of 16 institutions, he said, adding that 78 accused, including owners of Institutions, officials of Directorate of Higher Education, Shimla and bank officials, were chargesheeted.

Further investigation is continuing, said the spokesperson.