Himachal Pradesh: Two-week ban on hill cutting, fresh building permissions

Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a two-weeks ban on hill cutting for any kind of private development, except for rebuilding of disaster-affected buildings and roads in the entire state.

A spokesperson of the state government informed here on Saturday that the ban has been imposed up to 16 September 2023.

“Apart from this fresh planning permission or building permissions shall also be banned for commercial or tourism units in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan and Chamba districts,” he said.

He said that during the ongoing monsoon season, unprecedented environmental disruptions have been witnessed across the state, which include catastrophic landslides, land subsidence, river bank failures, and severe erosion leading to the tragic loss of valuable lives and properties.

The spokesperson said that this decision has been taken in order to ensure the utmost safety of human lives, habitations, and infrastructure, to preserve the fragile ecological environment of the state, and further the intention to limit any such damage in the future.

He said that the order shall come into force with immediate effect and violations will be dealt with as per law.