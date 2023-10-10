Himachal Pradesh to set up integrated check posts on borders

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given instructions to set up integrated check posts in the border areas.

While presiding over the conference of Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the districts here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister reviewed various flagship projects of the state government and instructed them to expedite them in a time-bound manner, besides strengthening law and order and tightening the noose around illegal mining activities.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress being made for the implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, e-charging stations, Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools and other major schemes.

Directions were issued to crack down heavily on the illegal mining and take help of drones and CCTV cameras to monitor such activities. Instructions were also issued to create integrated police posts of the border areas with the posts of excise and taxation and forest department.

All DCs and SPs made a presentation before the Chief Minister about various developmental projects and gave detailed information about the progress of the flagship projects of the government, in the meeting which was held after a gap of three years.

All the officers should come forward with new thoughts and ideas and the government will embrace these ideas in its policies and programs. He said that good governance was necessary for good government and the officers should work with transparency, devotion and enthusiasm and should achieve the targets fixed in a stipulated time period.

The Chief Minister said that the administration should concentrate on implementing e-office in their respective districts and the offices of all the Deputy Commissioners should be linked with the SDMs offices through the e-office system and the field offices should adopt the e-filing system in letter and spirit.

“We are not here to enjoy the fruits of power but have adopted ‘Vyavstha Parivartan’ as our motto and in the last 10 months, various initiatives have been taken in these directions,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that in the next 10 years, we will make Himachal the most prosperous and self-reliant state of the country. The state government was promoting green industry and adequate infrastructure was being developed for the same, he said.

Lauding the district administration of Kullu and Mandi for their brilliant efforts while carrying out relief and rescue operations during the disaster, the Chief Minister said that due to the collective efforts of all, 75 thousand tourists and 15 thousand vehicles were safely evacuated from the state during the time when the entire roads were either blocked or huge portions of highways were swept away due to flash floods.