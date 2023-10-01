Himachal Pradesh to raise commando force soon: CM

The Himachal Pradesh government is mulling to set up a commando force in the state and to establish a police academy in Kangra district so that more aspects could be added in professionalism in state’s police, the chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said. He said this while presiding over the passing out parade function at Police Training College Daroh, on Sunday.

He said his government is committed to modernizing the police department adding that new technological initiatives will also be added. Providing sufficient residential accommodation to the police force is another priority of the government and required budgetary provision would be made for this, he added.

Congratulating all the trainees, the CM hoped that they will serve with utmost discipline. He exhorted the trainees to uphold professionalism and commitment towards discharging their duties.

“Himachal Police has played a commendable role during the recent monsoon disaster in the state. The police extended its best efforts in rescue and relief operations across the state along with NDRF and SDRF,” he said.

Earlier the CM inspected the parade of 1,093 trainee police constables including 271 women trainees and also saluted the impressive march past. Trainees presented weapon striping and assembling, unarmed combat, commando combat, weapon PT and mass PT.

The CM also gave away prizes to meritorious trainees in various fields and the trainers. He also released the 33rd edition of monthly magazine of the PTC Daroh.

While delivering the welcome address, DGP Sanjay Kundu thanked the CM for sanctioning the various posts in police and said that this will help in filling up vacancies. He said that during the training of this batch, high standards were adopted.

PTC Daroh has ranked as the best in training at national and north zone level, and now the efforts are in progress so that this college could attain the best ranking in deputy superintendent of police and sub-inspector training also, he added.