Himachal Pradesh to amend TCP Rules to make attic floor habitable

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to amend Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014 in order to facilitate the general public to make the attic floor habitable.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Thursday.

It was also decided that 530 posts of lecturer (School New) of different subjects will be filled up through direct recruitment.

The Cabinet approved the proposal to make suitable amendments under Rule-4 and Rule 15-A of the R and P Rules, so as to provide for recruitment on fixed emoluments. The length of contractual service and emoluments shall be notified by the government from time to time.

Approval was given to fill up two posts of deputy superintendent of police on regular basis through direct recruitment on the basis of HPAS Combined Competitive Examination.

The Cabinet has decided to amend Rule 50 of the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Rules, 1989 and as a step towards increasing revenue, the annual license fee under this Rule will be Rs.1, 50,000.

A presentation was given before the Cabinet on Covid-19 situation in the state as well.