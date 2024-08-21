Himachal Pradesh: IIAS holds tree plantation drive under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a tree plantation program was organized by the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla, on Wednesday.

The event reflecting the institute’s commitment to environmental conservation and gratitude towards nature was organized in the institute premises under the chairmanship of IIAS Secretary Mehar Chand Negi.

As part of this campaign scholars, officials, and employees of the IIAS collectively participated in the tree plantation.

On this occasion, all participants not only planted trees, but also took a pledge to take care of them.

The participants also resolved to remain vigilant towards the environment, fulfill their duties, and continue to protect the environment around them.