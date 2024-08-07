Himachal Pradesh govt not moving beyond rhetoric: Jai Ram Thakur

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the government wants to make do with rhetoric as statements appear in newspapers every day that recruitment results will be announced soon and new jobs will be created, but things do not go beyond mere lip service.

“Every day, there are reports of the Chief Minister or some minister announcing the release of recruitment results as soon as possible, and new recruitments being announced. But there is no news of results. The government has not been able to move beyond rhetoric. For one-and-a-half year, the youth have been waiting on the streets. Tired of assurances, the youth are sitting on a relay hunger strike outside the office of the Staff Selection Commission,” he said.

“Work cannot be done with mere assurances for such a long time. Instead of making empty rhetoric, the government should release the results now,” he added.

Thakur said that outsourced workers working in many departments have not been getting salaries for a long time.

“The responsible officers evaded the demand, citing a lack of budget. It is also not known when they will get it. People working away from home have to bear the cost of food and accommodation every month. Apart from this, there are other family responsibilities. In such a situation, if people do not get a salary for four to six months, how will things work?” he said.

“Keeping the salary pending for such a long time is insensitive. The government should address the issues of the people with sensitivity, and ensure that the outstanding salaries of outsourced workers are paid on time,” he added.