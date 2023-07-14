Himachal Pradesh: CM lauds success of ‘Operation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has lauded the successful accomplishment of ‘Operation Chandrataal,’ wherein around 300 tourists were rescued in Lahaul and Spiti district.

The Minister himself for three nights lost no time in overseeing the rescue operations that were also being conducted in different parts of the state as the state was ravaged continuously for three days by rain fury causing flood, landslides.

He ensured the safe evacuation and return of around 65000 stuck up people with coordinated efforts of the Indian Air Force, National and State Disaster Response Force, Local People, District Administration.

Despite pain in his leg for which he underwent medical treatment at Chandigarh, the Chief Minister visited all the flood prone areas and deployed his team of Cabinet to monitor and lead rescue operations in flood-torn areas. The Chief Minister had deputed Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi with the rescue team to Chandratal and kept taking updates.

On his instructions the district administration had made all preparations to meet out any emergency in Losar, where a camp was set up to provide medicines and food items.

Shubrato Das from Kolkata and Tejas from Pune, who returned safely, thanked the Chief Minister and the state government for launching a massive well managed rescue operation, which saved them.

They said: “We were stranded for six days at Chandrataal amid heavy snowfall, but were thankful to the state government, the locals of Spiti and the district administration for providing us with food, medicines, shelter and vehicles.”

The Chief Minster appreciated the efforts of the local people of the flood affected areas for voluntarily participating in relief and rescue works.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who led the challenging rescue mission, honoured ‘Team Spiti’ involved in rescue operations for evacuating the tourists stuck up in over five feet of snow at Chandrataal.

He felicitated and honoured the three persons including JCB machine operators, besides a team of youth from villages Losar and Pangmo and the Gram Panchayat head of Losar, Rinchin Dolma for their commendable contribution in the rescue operation for braving the chill in sub-zero temperature to reach out to stranded tourists. He said that the 26 km snow-covered road was cleared for vehicles with the help of three JCBs, which included private operators, BRO and company workers and locals.

JCB operator Sukhdev, drove JCB without a halt for 18 to 21 hours so that the road could be through.

The Minister also commended the efforts of the distyrict administration including Superintendent of Police, Lahaul and Spiti, Mayank Chaudhary, who was last to move out after sending the stranded tourists.

The Revenue Minister has announced a reward of Rs one lakh to Mahila and Yuvak Mandal of Losar for their important role in the relief and rescue operation and organising food and snacks for those rescued from Chandrataal at Losar.

The Minister also emphasised for organizing disaster rescue training camps for them so that they could assist in such grave situations, whenever called for.