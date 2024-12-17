Winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly to commence on Wednesday at Dharamshala in the Kangra district will feature Zero Hour for the first time. Disclosing this, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, while addressing media persons on Tuesday, said the members of the house would be allowed to raise issues of people’s interest daily from 12.00 pm to 12.30 pm.

He further informed that the members need to notify the Assembly Secretary at least 90 minutes before the session begins. Pathania informed that the seventh session of the 14th Assembly will include four sittings for four days till December 21 and for the session 248 starred and 68 unstarred questions have been received that include 128 starred and 32 unstarred questions submitted online through the NeVA app that has been newly introduced. Discussion will be held on 14 topics under various rules including five under Rule 62 and Rule 101 each, three under Rule 130 and one under Rule 63, he stated, adding that the third day of the session will be designated as Private Members Day.

Speaking about the Tapovan and Assembly complex at Dharamshala which hosts a single session during the winters, Pathania said that to optimise its utility plans are being considered to open the complex making it accessible to visitors and tourists throughout the year. Furthermore, hosting of youth parlia pumpkinments and use of the complex by Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies for events and conferences is being contemplated, said Pathania.

