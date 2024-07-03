Himachal Pradesh agriculture department wins prestigious certificate of appreciation for promoting millets

The Himachal Pradesh agriculture department has won a prestigious certificate of appreciation for promoting millets during the International Year of Millets 2023 (IYOM-2023).

The department has been honoured with the certificate of appreciation by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the state agriculture department on receiving the prestigious certificate of appreciation for its exceptional work in promoting millets.

He said that the award was the result of the state agriculture department’s efforts in promoting millets, building momentum for these ancient grains and raising awareness about their immense nutritional, economic, and ecological benefits.

“The state government is promoting the cultivation of millets on a large scale, and efforts are underway to educate people about the nutritional and health benefits of millets,” he said.

Agriculture Minister Prof Chander Kumar also commended the farmers of the state for their dedication to millet cultivation.

“The state government will continue its efforts to promote millet cultivation and other quality agriculture produce,” he said.

A spokesperson for the agriculture department stated here on Wednesday that the year 2023 was designated as the International Year of Millets to highlight the benefits of millets, encompassing nutrition, health, environmental sustainability, and economic development.

“With the global food system facing challenges such as hunger, malnutrition, a growing population, limited natural resources and climate change, millets offer a viable solution. These crops are affordable, nutrient-rich, and can thrive in diverse, adverse climates with minimal inputs,” he said.

Recognising the importance of this initiative, the agriculture department organised various activities across the state to raise awareness and encourage millet cultivation, he said, adding that these efforts were aimed at sensitising and incentivising farmers to grow millets.

The department provided essential technological inputs and established market linkages to motivate farmers to produce a market surplus, ensuring their continued engagement in millet cultivation, he informed.

“Other key initiatives included the distribution of seeds and mini kits, training programmes for farmers, farm gate sales of millets and millet food festivals. Informative literature on millet cultivation and recipes was also distributed to spread awareness about millets and their by-products. As a result, millet crops were cultivated across all districts of the state, covering an area of 1,526 hectares with a total production of 983 metric tonnes,” the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare recognised the enthusiastic efforts of the agriculture department of Himachal Pradesh in promoting millets, building momentum for these ancient grains, and raising awareness about their immense nutritional, economic, and ecological benefits, he added.