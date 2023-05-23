Himachal Pradesh: 2,399 surplus teachers in elementary schools

Himachal Pradesh has 2,399 surplus teachers at the elementary level but on the other hand only 45.6 per cent of upper primary schools have three-subject teachers as per the Right to Education Act norms. Only 58 per cent of secondary schools have teachers for all core subjects.

These facts have come to light in the minutes of the Project Approval Board (PAB) meeting held in respect of HP on March 22. “The overall vacancy position has increased by 5.04 per cent in elementary and 6.81 per cent in secondary from 2022-23 to 2023-24,” say PAB minutes.

In its appraisal, the PAB has pointed out that Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has shown a decrease of two per cent at the primary and 9 per cent at the senior secondary level. “The state is yet to identify drop out children at Secondary and Higher Secondary levels for coverage through open schooling,” says PAB.

The State Council of Education Research and Training has a vacancy of 68.89 per cent as against 45 posts only 14 are posted. A similar situation prevails in the District Institute of Education Training (DIETs) where the vacancy is 30 per cent as against 300 posts, 90 posts are vacant.

The PAB says that as per the budget announcement for 2023, the focus of the Ministry is strengthening of SCERTs and DIETs, and as such States/UTs need to prioritize the process of filling up existing vacancies of academic positions in these institutions.

The PAB has also recommended that the state needs to continue the process of identifying Children with Special Needs (CWSN).

So far as the implementation of Section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act, 2009 is concerned only Hamirpur district is admitting children to 37 private unaided schools. “Rest of the 11 districts are not admitting children under this provision,” says the PAB.

The Section 12 1 (c) Clause mandates private unaided institutions to provide free and compulsory education to at least 25 per cent of children belonging to disadvantaged groups and weaker sections admitted to Class I or pre-primary classes.

On pending civil works, the PAB says that very low expenditure has been incurred by the state in the last five years in civil works infrastructure and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

“12.8 per cent of schools don’t have ramps,” says PAB.

The work for 31 additional classrooms, 112 science labs, 82 computer rooms, 136 library rooms, 163 art/craft rooms, and 227 ramps is yet to start in secondary-level schools, points out the PAB.

Similarly, at the elementary level, the work for 87 additional classrooms, 226 boys’ toilets, 154 girls’ toilets, and 111 CWSN toilets, 1570 ramps with handrails, 374 boundary walls, and 206 solar-panel electrification is yet to start.