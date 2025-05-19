Himachal has adopted fast-track strategy for development projects: Vikramaditya Singh

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday said that every possible effort is being made to further accelerate the pace of infrastructure development in the state.

While addressing the media, he shared that a high-level review meeting was recently held with key officials from PWD, the Urban Development Department, and NABARD to strategize on expediting ongoing and upcoming projects.

The state leads nationally in uploading DPRs under PMGSY Phase-IV, with a target to construct 1,500 km of roads. However, this could drop to 400–500 km if land acquisition and local cooperation issues persist.

Singh highlighted delays due to forest clearances and land registration, stressing the need for coordination with Panchayati Raj and Rural Development departments.

A joint meeting chaired by the Chief Minister is being planned to resolve such bottlenecks.

To ensure accountability, PWD divisions are now categorized into red, yellow, green, and non-performing zones, with strict actions, including blacklisting, against underperforming officials and contractors.

Singh also revealed plans for urban development projects worth Rs 1,200 crore under the Urban Challenge Fund, with a 25 percent contribution from central and state governments.

The remaining funds will be sourced through banks and market channels. Priority areas include sanitation, drainage, parking, and urban infrastructure.

Calling the upcoming three months a “golden window” before the monsoon, Singh urged cooperation from all stakeholders to fast-track development, especially in remote regions like Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur.

He also plans to meet Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to push for Himachal’s recognition as a special category state.

