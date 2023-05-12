Himachal govt will provide world-class health facilities to people: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the state government is endeavouring to provide world-class health facilities to people of the state for which modern technology is being incorporated in the health institutions of the state.

“The positive results of reforms in the Health sector in the state would be visible in times to come. It will also save the valuable time of the patients besides ensuring them the best healthcare facility nearer to their homes,” he said.

To facilitate the people of the state with the best health facilities, the state government has initiated many steps and is working to strengthen the health infrastructure in all the districts of the state, he added.

Recently, Rs. 30.90-crore Trauma Centre in the new OPD block of IGMC, Shimla was dedicated to the people, he said, adding that this new OPD block is equipped with a Physiotherapy ward, Special wards, Emergency Unit, ICU, Isolation ward, CT scan, X-ray, Sample Collection centre and pathology Lab.

The state government has also allocated Rs. 11 crores to set up a 175-bed medical emergency facility at IGMC. The construction work of the PET block has been started in IGMC Shimla, while Rs. 50 crore would be spent to install the PET scan machine in the Tanda Medical College, he informed.

“Apart from this, the government is also establishing 300 bedded PGI Satellite Centre equipped with state-of-the-art multi-speciality amenities in Una. The forest clearance for setting up this Satellite Centre has been already obtained,” he said.

To be set up in around 38 acres of land, the satellite centre is one of the most significant projects to come up in Una district and it will involve an investment of Rs. 450 crore, he added.

The satellite centre will play a pivotal role in providing better healthcare services for the people of Una, Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts, covering the lower belts of the state.

The chief minister has advocated for a centrally funded National Cancer Institute at Hamirpur with the latest equipment to treat cancer patients.

The government was also endeavouring to establish Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan in every constituency of the state to provide health services at the doorsteps of the people, he said.

“The government has also constituted the Medical Service Corporation which will ensure transparency to government procurement. Besides this, the Department of Emergency Medicine is also being established by the state government,” said the Chief Minister.

Courses like robotic surgery in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk, and Hamirpur medical colleges would strengthen the medical facilities in the state, he said.

The construction work of Chamba and Hamirpur Medical College buildings has been started and will be completed by the end of this year which will provide specialized medical services to the people of these areas near their homes, he added.