Himachal govt to strengthen tertiary healthcare services in medical colleges

In a significant move to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved the establishment of specialised departments in key medical institutions across the state. Under the directives of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, new departments of nephrology, neurology, and gastroenterology will be set up at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. This includes the creation and filling of 118 posts across various categories to provide advanced treatment for patients from Hamirpur and nearby districts, including Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra.

A government spokesperson stated that a survey revealed a rising number of patients with kidney, neurological, and digestive ailments. Due to the lack of specialists at the Hamirpur Medical College, many patients are currently referred to IGMC Shimla, Dr. RPGMC Tanda, and PGIMER Chandigarh.

In addition, the government has approved the establishment of a department of nuclear medicine at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Nerchowk (Mandi district), along with the recruitment of faculty and technical staff. It also sanctioned the post of assistant professor in immunohematology and blood transfusion in the pathology department at Dr. Y.S. Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan (Sirmaur district).

To boost diagnostic capabilities, the state is installing 3 Tesla MRI machines at medical colleges in Tanda, Hamirpur, and Nerchowk, replacing the over 19-year-old unit at IGMC Shimla.

Modernisation efforts are also underway at Chamiyana Hospital, Shimla, and all zonal and regional hospitals. The government has allocated Rs 200 crore to implement modern technologies and reduce dependency on out-of-state healthcare services. Moreover, 69 health facilities are being upgraded with specialised beds and enhanced diagnostic tools to improve overall patient care.