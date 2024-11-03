Himachal Govt to launch Sukh Shiksha Yojana

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government will soon launch the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana’ to provide financial assistance to widows, destitute women, divorced women and disabled parents to support the education and well-being of their children.

“The scheme is aimed to support two specific age groups. For children under the age of 18, eligible women and disabled parents will get a monthly grant of Rs 1000 to cover their educational, health, and nutritional expenses. Additionally, children who secure admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, or vocational courses will receive financial aid from the government to bear tuition and hostel expenses,” he said.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that women who are widowed, deserted, or abandoned often face arduous challenges in supporting their children, largely due to a lack of educational and financial resources.

“These women are particularly vulnerable, lacking the moral and financial support they need to sustain themselves and ensure their children’s education,” he said.

The scheme aims to prevent crimes such as child abuse, trafficking, teenage marriages, and drug abuse by strengthening child protection at the family level, he added.

The Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana will also address the needs of children with disabled parents, recognizing the strong link between disability, unemployment, and poverty, he said, adding that applications can be submitted to the local Child Development Project Officer.

The Chief Minister said: “It is important to foster a supportive environment for vulnerable families, ensuring that children receive the education and care they need to lead dignified lives.”

From day one, the current state government has prioritized giving a voice to the underprivileged sections and has launched numerous initiatives to support them, he maintained.

“There are some sections of society who are unable to come to us with their grievances and hardships, but as a sensitive government, we are committed to the well-being of every individual,” said the Chief Minister.