Himachal govt to introduce bio-engineering solutions to mitigate landslides: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said a bio-engineering initiative will be introduced to address the increasing frequency of landslides in the state.

He said a pilot project has been initiated to cultivate Vetiver grass, known for its deep and dense root system that stabilizes soil and prevents erosion.

Advertisement

He said, “Vetiver grass is widely used worldwide for soil conservation, particularly in landslide-prone areas, highway embankments and riverbanks. Recognizing its potential, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), in collaboration with the Vetiver Foundation–Climate Resilience and Sustainability Initiatives (CRSI), Tamil Nadu, has undertaken this project to develop sustainable mitigation strategies against landslides.”

Advertisement

As part of the initiative, HPSDMA has requested CRSI to provide vetiver nurseries to ensure adequate availability of plants before the 2025 monsoon season, he said, addding that in response, CRSI has supplied 1,000 vetiver grass saplings free of cost and these saplings have been planted in a nursery established at Berti in District Solan in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture.

The Chief Minister stated that HPSDMA is closely monitoring the pilot project to ensure the successful cultivation and supply of vetiver grass.

“The initial results indicate a high survival rate of the plants, with visible signs of growth and adaptation to local conditions.

Vetiver grass, which can grow roots up to 3–4 meters deep, forms a strong network that binds the soil, reducing the risk of landslides. Acting as a natural barrier, it slows water runoff and prevents soil erosion, particularly on steep slopes.

“When planted in rows, vetiver grass functions like a living wall, increasing shear strength and preventing slope failures. Additionally, its roots absorb excess water, reducing soil saturation, a key factor in landslide occurrences,” he said.

Unlike conventional engineered solutions, vetiver offers a low-cost, sustainable and low-maintenance method for slopes protection, he added.

Sukhu said that the vulnerability of Himachal Pradesh’s steep and geologically young slopes has increased in recent years due to various reasons.

“These factors, coupled with heavy monsoon rains and seismic activity, make the region highly susceptible to landslides. Therefore, the state government is committed to implementing scientific and bio-engineering measures to enhance disaster resilience and protect lives and infrastructure from the growing threat of landslides especially during the rainy season,” said the Chief Minister.