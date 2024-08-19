Himachal govt to establish dedicated ‘Environmental Cell’ for effective urban waste management

In a significant move to enhance waste management in urban areas, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to create a dedicated ‘Environmental Cell’ within the Department of Urban Development.

“This initiative aims to address the growing challenges of solid and liquid waste management in the state’s urban centers, which have been exacerbated by rapid urbanization,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday.

Advertisement

He emphasized the urgency of this measure, noting that the state’s 60 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), which include five Municipal Corporations, 29 Municipal Councils and 26 Nagar Panchayats, were struggling to cope with the increasing demand for municipal services. “Solid and Liquid Waste Management is the biggest challenge being faced by the urban local bodies today. Therefore, there will be a dedicated cell to meet these challenges, ensuring cleaner and more sustainable urban environments across Himachal Pradesh,” said Sukhu.

The Urban Development Department, which is responsible for implementing various Waste Management Rules, currently lacks the technical manpower necessary for effective execution.

The newly established Environmental Cell is expected to bridge this gap by providing the necessary staff and expertise. Currently, waste management tasks are managed by the project branch of the Directorate of Urban Development.

The creation of the Environmental Cell is seen as a crucial step towards making the state’s ULBs environmentally more sustainable.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of proper disposal of solid and liquid waste and said that improper disposal of waste materials can have a cascading effect on public health, environment and overall quality of life.

“Effective waste management practices are essential not only to prevent the spread of diseases and protect drinking water but also to maintain air quality and safeguard the overall well-being of the community,” he said.