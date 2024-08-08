Himachal govt to allow auction of private land for extraction of minerals

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to amend the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2015.

Under the new provisions, suitable private lands available for mining in the state can be auctioned for extraction of minerals with the landowners’ consent. Landowners will receive 80 per cent of the annual bid amount.

The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Thursday.

Additionally, to promote systematic, scientific, sustainable mining and to meet the growing demand of minerals, the use of machinery for mineral excavations in the riverbeds will be allowed, the Cabinet decided.

The depth of mining in riverbeds has been increased from the existing one metre to two metres. Additionally, provisions have been made to allow the removal of sand and gravel from agriculture fields up to a depth of two metres after each monsoon season, which will be treated as a non-mining activity.

The Cabinet has allowed charging Rs 5 per tonne as Electric Vehicle charges, Rs 5 per tonne as online charges and Rs 2 per tonne as milk cess.

For the usage of materials generated due to non-mining activities, a processing charge equivalent to 75 per cent of royalty (Rs 140 per tonne) shall be payable to the government.

The Cabinet paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the cloudbursts that occurred in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts on August 1 this month.

Expressing solidarity with the grieving families, it was decided to provide financial assistance to the disaster-affected families.

It was also decided to provide Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 per month as rental expenses in urban and rural areas, respectively, to those whose homes were completely damaged.

Besides, it was decided to provide free ration, LPG refills, utensils, and bedding for a period of three months, from 1 August, 2024, to 31 October, 2024.

Additionally, an immediate financial relief of Rs 50,000 will be disbursed to families affected by the cloudbursts.

The Cabinet decided to create and fill up 462 posts of various categories in Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

Additionally, it was also decided to create and fill 489 posts of various categories at IGMC Shimla and the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty, Chamiyana.

To promote natural farming in the state, the Cabinet decided to implement the HIM-UNNATI scheme, using a cluster-based approach for the production and certification of chemical-free produce and aims to establish 2,600 agricultural groups, involving approximately 50,000 farmers.

The scheme will provide essential capacity-building training and financial assistance to strengthen the farming community’s economy. Additionally, it plans to procure natural farming wheat at Rs 40 per kg and maize at Rs 30 per kg.

The Cabinet constituted a Sub-Committee, chaired by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan as members, to address the issue of Gram Panchayat Veterinary Assistants in the Animal Husbandry Department and submit its recommendations.

It gave its consent to relax the 60:40 condition under the State Transport Policy, 2014, for the re-allotment of 168 routes to private operators in the state.

The Cabinet gave its approval to bring the recruitment process for the post of Police Constable within the purview of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The Cabinet gave its approval to create an Environment Cell in the Directorate of Urban Development with the creation of five posts of different categories to monitor waste management activities.

The cabinet also decided to create and fill 12 posts of Assistant District Attorneys in the Prosecution Department.