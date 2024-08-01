Himachal flash flood: Bridges damaged, building collapses in Kullu

Heavy damage to public and private property was reported on Thursday owing to the downpour that triggered a flash flood downstream in the Beas River from Palchan to Patlikuhal in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

No loss of life has been reported in the Kullu and Mandi districts so far.

Scores of bridges in Palchan and Nehrukund have been damaged due to flooding in the river, officials said.

A newly constructed vegetable market building collapsed in Kullu. The National Highway between Kullu and Manali has been hampered due to a flood near Kalath.

Seeing the rising waters, people living on the river banks in Nehrukund, Bahang, Rangdi, Aloo Ground, Kalath, 17 Mile, 15 Mile and Patlikuhal fled from their homes. The road in Palchan has been damaged.

The Manali-Leh road has been closed due to massive landslides. The Manali administration remained busy throughout the night alerting people.

Rain has been continuing since Wednesday evening. Although the water level of the Beas River has decreased, the danger persists.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) (Manali) Raman Sharma told the media that the police personnel kept alerting the people living on the river banks by sounding sirens throughout the night. He urged people to leave their homes only in case of emergency and not to travel.