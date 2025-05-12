Himachal CM urges people to embrace teachings of Lord Buddha in daily life

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has called upon citizens to adopt the teachings of Lord Buddha in their daily lives to promote peace, compassion, and harmony in society.

While participating in a Buddha Purnima celebration at Sambhota Tibetan School today, where he extended greetings on the occasion of Vaishakh Purnima and Lord Buddha’s birth anniversary, he highlighted the relevance of Buddha’s message in today’s world.

He said that principles such as non-violence, truth, and mindfulness are essential for building a just and peaceful society. The Chief Minister emphasized that following the path shown by Lord Buddha can lead to both personal growth and collective well-being.

He said Lord Buddha’s wisdom offers a guiding light, especially in today’s world troubled by violence, intolerance, and unrest. “His message is not just spiritual guidance but a practical path toward peace and humanity,” he added.

On this occasion, Tshering Palkit Negi and Pema Dorjee were honored with the India-Tibet Friendship Award. The event also featured a colorful cultural programme showcasing the traditions of Tibet, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti.