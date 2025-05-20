Himachal CM to inaugurate border tourism activities at Shipki-La on June 10

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the border tourism activities at Shipki-La in Kinnaur district on June 10. He will also flag off the Sadbhawana Cycle rally on the occasion.

The state government has asked the Ministry of Defence to allow tourism activities in the border areas of Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu, and Rani Kanda, and the Ministry of Defence has given a go-ahead in this regard.

Advertisement

Tourists visiting these border areas will now have to show their Aadhaar cards to the authorities before exploring the scenic beauty of these areas. These initiatives will go a long way in promoting tourism in the bordering areas, thereby benefiting the local people and strengthening their economy. Earlier, a meeting in this regard was held with senior Army officers on April 19 this year.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister, while presiding over a high-level meeting with the Army Officers and BRO here on Tuesday, also reviewed various border development projects with the officers and directed them to expedite these projects to reap maximum benefits for the people residing in bordering areas and the military forces.

He directed the PWD and BRO officers to coordinate with each other for the early execution of the ongoing projects.

Sukhu said that he would raise the issue of establishing the Himachal Scouts Battalion with the Union government during his upcoming visit to New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that the specialised force, composed predominantly of local youth well-versed in the terrains and conditions, will significantly enhance operational readiness along the border areas of the state. He said that he would also take up the matter of setting up an airport at Rangreek in Spiti Valley to promote tourism in the area.

Sukhu also discussed various ongoing road projects in the region and assured the full support of the government to the BRO for their execution on the ground.

He said that the Nithalthach-Harshil road project shall be declared a strategically important project and executed on a priority basis. This will ensure connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, leading to a boost in tourism and trade.

The Chief Minister instructed the BRO to expedite the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road project to improve connectivity for the people residing in these areas. He said that 35 percent work on this project has already been completed, and the BRO should speed up the project to make it operational at the earliest.

The Chief Minister asked Army officers to purchase natural farming products like barley, wheat, and maize from the HP Marketing Board, along with milk, emphasising the state government’s efforts to promote natural farming in the state.

He said the state government is offering MSP for naturally grown produce, which will bolster the local economy.

General Officer Commanding Uttar Bharat Area, Lieutenant General GD Mishra, apprised the Chief Minister that the Army will establish an apple processing plant in this area and will also organise a medical camp for cataract surgery in June this year to benefit people in the border areas.