Himachal CM Sukhu reviews development projects in Kangra district

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Thursday, reviewed the progress of work on the ongoing and proposed developmental projects in Dharamshala and various sub-divisions of the Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

He took detailed information about various aspects related to the construction of Ekta Mall (PM Unity Mall) in Dharamshala.

He said that ‘One District-One Product’ is an ambitious initiative, which aims to promote a specific product in each district. “The scheme will help in promoting regional development, creating employment opportunities and promoting local products at the national and international level,” said the chief minister.

He said that the work of land transfer and forest related approvals should be completed soon for the construction of all the projects in Kangra district. “There are immense possibilities of investment in the hospitality sector in the state. This will also create employment and self-employment opportunities and will also strengthen the economy of the region,” he said.

The chief minister also reviewed the ongoing and proposed projects in various sub-divisions of Kangra district.